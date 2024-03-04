Unsettled weather pattern brings rain to east coast | Prince William Parks and Rec sponsors our weather posts

Prince William Parks and Recreation sponsors today’s weather forecast.

Summer Job Alert: Parks and Recreation Hiring Seasonal Workers Now! Want to earn some extra cash this summer and enjoy your job at the same time? PWC Parks and Recreation is now hiring for seasonal jobs.. Camp Counselors, Lifeguards, Cooks and more…

As residents along the East Coast brace for a bout of inclement weather, the National Weather Service predicts a series of low-pressure systems to impact the region throughout the week. The forecast indicates a complex weather pattern evolving, with the potential for rain and fog affecting various areas.

The current scenario delineates the presence of three distinct weather patterns across the area. East of the Blue Ridge Mountains, stratocumulus clouds have formed, accompanied by patches of fog in areas of clearing. Over the Shenandoah Valley and the I-81 corridor, clearing skies have led to the development of dense fog. Meanwhile, west of I-81 toward the Appalachian Mountains, high clouds dominate the sky, with patches of low-level clouds observed.

Throughout the day, as low pressure develops off the coast of the Carolinas, high clouds are expected to expand from the south. Daytime heating, coupled with light onshore flow, will likely sustain or even augment the presence of stratocumulus clouds, resulting in a mostly cloudy day for many regions. As a consequence, temperatures are anticipated to hover on the cooler side of the spectrum.

Moving into tonight, the low-pressure system near the Carolinas will gradually drift northward, bringing rain to the region. Patchy fog is expected to develop after 11 pm, particularly in areas affected by rainfall. Temperatures are forecasted to dip, with lows around 47 degrees. The chance of precipitation is estimated at 80%, with new rainfall amounts projected to range between a quarter and half of an inch.

On Tuesday, we’ll see continued rainfall, with the possibility of patchy fog persisting into the early hours. As the day progresses, skies are expected to gradually clear, transitioning to mostly sunny conditions. However, a slight chance of rain remains in the forecast for Tuesday night, with mostly cloudy skies prevailing.