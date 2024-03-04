Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers to open near Manassas

A new restaurant is coming to the Manassas area. Freddy’s, a well-known burger and custard joint, aims to open in June 2024. The newest franchise will be built at 8074 Ashton Avenue, at the corner of Sudley Manor Drive.

“Manassas is a vibrant, diverse, and growing area that’s a perfect fit for our brand. Our local community is so important to us—as we’ve gotten to know our neighbors and businesses in the area, we’ve been supporting community clean-up days with a Frozen Custard Social,” explained Manassas franchise owner Beverly Redler.

Their menu includes something for everyone—chicken sandwiches, all-beef hotdogs, cheese curds, shakes, sundaes, and more. Browse through the whole menu here and look for limited-time items throughout the year.

Inside the restaurant, the history of Freddy’s can be found on the walls. Photos of the late co-founder, Freddy Simon, display his years throughout his adolescence, up until serving in World War II, and beyond.

With cooked-to-order ingredients, Freddy’s likes to ensure a family-friendly environment. Interested in joining the team? Applicants can check here for upcoming positions at the Manassas location.

“We can’t wait to start serving guests in Manassas and look forward to becoming an active supporter of the local schools, sports teams, and organizations that make our community thrive,” added Redler.

Other nearby locations include two in the Fredericksburg area: 28 South Gateway Drive, Fredericksburg in Stafford County, and 1611 Emancipation Highway in Fredericksburg.