Convention Canceled: Alderman named Prince William GOP chair

Prince William County Republican Committee Press Release: The previously scheduled March 2nd Prince William County Republican Committee Biennial Convention at Osbourn Park High School has been canceled. Chair Jacob Mosser called the Convention to select a new Chair for the Prince William County Republican Committee, as well as to vote on delegates to the 7th and 10th Congressional District Conventions and the State Convention.

Vice Chair Jacob Alderman with no opposition, and with the support of leading local Republicans and the acclamation of the Committee, will become the new Chair. All individuals who filed to attend the conventions were accepted as delegates.

Chair Jacob Mosser declined to run for a full term. He received the heartfelt thanks of the Committee at its February 26 meeting for his service. Jacob Alderman will officially take over as Chair on March 2.

Jacob Alderman, a lifelong resident of Prince William County, has served on the Committee for 10 years. His first leadership role was serving as the executive director of the Prince William Republican Committee from 2016-2019. He was the Chair of the Prince William Young Republican Club and Operations Chairman for the Committee. He has worked on multiple campaigns, advocating for conservative values and promoting strong Republican leadership.

Chair Alderman’s goals will be to recruit strong Conservative leaders to run for office, and to train candidates and volunteers to communicate our values effectively to the community in order to elect more Republicans to local, state, and federal office.