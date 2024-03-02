Prince William Public Libraries celebrates new mobile library

County leadership, library staff, and community members gathered on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, to celebrate the new Mobile Library at a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

More in a press release from Prince William County Public Libraries:

A state-of-the-art Mobile Library has been added as the “13th branch” to allow library staff to bring the library to the community. Presenters shared remarks, and then invited attendees to tour the Mobile Library.

“The new Mobile Library will promote literacy and education across the county and the City of Manassas,” said Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair At-Large Deshundra Jefferson. “It will provide access to books, resources, and programs to residents who may have difficulty visiting our 12 library branches.”

Last year, PWPL created a new division, Community Outreach Services, to visit organizations, community events, and neighborhoods to promote library services and provide library materials. Community Outreach Services also identifies opportunities to partner with community organizations to take library services beyond its brick-and-mortar buildings.

“The library’s Community Outreach Services will also offer unique programs and will be able to attend local events to promote library services,” commented Prince William Library Advisory Board Vice Chair Corinne Doerr. “There are many other unique features of the Mobile Library, including free mobile Wi-Fi so residents can connect to reliable internet at any stop.”

The Mobile Library will make it possible for PWPL to deliver books and other physical materials to local senior centers, youth centers, and residents who cannot visit its libraries. It will also bring programs and access to technology to underserved communities.

Watch the BUZZ video of the ribbon cutting here.

The Mobile Library will begin outreach service in spring 2024. Visit the Online Events Calendar and select Location: Mobile Library to see where it will visit next.