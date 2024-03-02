Mary Washington Hospital receives re-accreditation

Mary Washington Healthcare: Mary Washington Healthcare (MWHC) is proud to announce the three-year re-accreditation of Mary Washington Hospital’s Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Department by the American College of Radiology (ACR).

Accreditation was received in all available modules which includes body, cardiac, head, spine, musculoskeletal, and MR Angiography. There were no recommendations for improvement.

The ACR is the gold standard in medical imaging. Receiving accreditation validates that the equipment and clinical images meet strict quality standards, and the physicians and technologists have the appropriate education and credentials to interpret and perform MRI imaging procedures.

To learn more about MWHC’s Imaging Services and locations to serve you, click here.

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