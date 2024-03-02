Politics DeShundra Jefferson excited to ‘set the tone’ for Prince William By Caitlyn Meisner Published March 2, 2024 at 10:21AM Jefferson This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Caitlyn Meisner I'm the Manassas Local News Editor. Please send me story ideas and news tips. View all posts #Affordable Housing #Data Centers #Deshundra Jefferson #Locals Only #Prince William Board of County Supervisors #Winery