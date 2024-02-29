Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by Water’s End Brewery. Sometimes all you need is a Damn Beer. Take 96oz of this crisp, Golden Ale brewed fresh by Water’s End Brewery to-go with you in a 6-Pounder for just $14.99!

As high pressure settles back into the region, locals can expect brisk winds and cooler temperatures for the remainder of the day. The National Weather Service reports that today will see sunny skies with a high near 49, although northwest winds may gust up to 25 mph, adding a chill to the air. Tonight, temperatures will drop to around 30 degrees under mostly clear skies, with winds becoming light and variable after midnight.

However, the reprieve from precipitation will be short-lived. High pressure is set to slide offshore by Friday, paving the way for increasing cloud cover and rising precipitation chances as an area of low pressure moves through the area on Saturday. Friday is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high near 52, and rain is likely to begin Friday night, with lows around 40 and a 90% chance of precipitation, according to forecasts.

Saturday will see continued rain, mainly before 1 p.m., with a high near 57. While the rain is expected to taper off by early afternoon, cloudy conditions are likely to persist throughout the day, driven by a north wind around 7 mph. Overall, there’s a 70% chance of precipitation on Saturday.

Looking ahead, drier conditions are forecasted to return on Sunday and Monday, accompanied by unseasonably mild temperatures. However, a new weather system looms on the horizon for the middle of next week, with a cold front and strong low-pressure system expected to bring additional rain chances to the area.

Finally, this is the last weather forecast sponsored by our friends at Water’s End Brewery. You’ll hear more about them soon. However, we wanted to stop and thank them for bringing you the weather for the past two months.