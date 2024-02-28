Obituary: Evelyn S Molinari (1940-2023)

Evelyn S Molinari (Age 83)

Memorial service info

Evelyn Scott Molinari, “Evie,” was born January 23, 1940, in “the District of Columbia” and died December 12, 2023, in Fort Collins, Colorado. Daughter of Arnold Eden Scott and Dorothy Hewlett Conway, Evie was the youngest of three children and was lovingly referred to as “Baby Sister.” Evie spent the majority of her life in northern Virginia, primarily in Arlington and Alexandria.

She attended high school at Saint Mary’s Academy in Alexandria, Virginia, and was a proud alum gathering with her “Sisters of Kiawah” for a yearly reunion in South Carolina. After high school, she prepared for a career as a secretary until she met a dashing young Navy Lieutenant on a blind date on December 31, 1960. Patrick Molinari Sr. (Pat) the love of Evie’s life; as she always told the story, “I didn’t know how I was going to make him mine, but I was going to do it!” True to her word, Pat proposed on their third date. The two were married in November 1961 and welcomed their first child Lynn in June, 1963, sons Patrick, Jr., and Scott were born in September 1964 and June 1967.

Pat and Evie settled with their children in Dale City and Dumfries, Virginia, where Pat enjoyed a career as an attorney. Evie offered unwavering support to Pat’s fledgling law practice and served as his secretary until his appointment to the Juvenile and Domestic Relations bench in Prince William County. Judge Molinari served from 1981 until his death in 1998.

Pat and Evie and their children were involved in youth athletics through the Dale City Sports Club and Little League. Evie served as the cheerleader coach and was often seen running the sideline with her cowbell urging the team on to victory.

Family and children were THE most important part of their lives. Evie was not a patient person. If she wanted something done, she got it done! She made the mistake of telling Pat she didn’t like the way he mowed their lawn once. She mowed it every five days thereafter, alternating the orientation of the lines with every mow. Neighbors still tell stories of her vacuuming leaves off of the trees during fall.

As Pat developed a love for golf, Evie tried her hand at lessons and quit after the golf pro told her not to try to hit the ball so hard, “just cut the grass beneath the ball.” To which Evie responded impatiently, “I’m here to hit the ball, I have to cut the grass when I get home!” She was very particular, she liked things the way she liked them.

Her children often tell stories of moving accessories, switching candle placement or garden gnomes and having her move them back in “their” place shortly after. Evie was devoted to building a home for her husband and children and thought of everyone that entered her life as family. “Family of choice” was just as important to her as blood relatives.

Ever the hostess, Evie loved big parties, small gatherings, and told everyone to come back whenever because, “I have room!” Most will fondly remember Evie for her generosity and the way her beautiful smile made her eyes sparkle.

After her sons Scott and Patrick relocated to Fort Collins, Colo., Evie fell in love with the area and retired there in 2007. She called Denver home for a few years in the 1940’s so a return to the Front Range wasn’t as big a surprise for this “Virginia girl” as it might seem.

She loved the Colorado Rockies and the pageantry of Opening Day and called Patrick in tears the night Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado was traded, “I’m never watching this game again!” But she did, she loved Picture Day the most, getting hugs from her favorite players.

Evie is survived by her three children: Evelyn “Lynn” Rolin, Patrick Molinari Jr. (Kinsey), and Arnold Scott Molinari (Shelley), six grandchildren: Melissa Rolin Hendrix (Jake), Robert “Will” Rolin (Kayla), Kevin Rolin (Megan), Kendyl Coley, Ashlyn Coley, and Peyton Coley, six great grandchildren: Brennan, Elliott, and Rolin Hendrix, Dawson Rolin, Weston and Miller Rolin, and scores of “adopted” children, grandchildren, and grand dogs.

Her driveway was THE stopping point for most neighborhood dogs as she would rush down to give all “good dogs” a treat, but all dogs were considered good dogs to her. She will be greatly missed by all.

Mass of Christian Burial was held at Holy Family Catholic Church, 326 N Whitcomb St, Fort Collins, Colorado 80521.

There will be a committal service at the National Memorial Cemetery at Quantico on April 15, 2024, at 11 a.m.