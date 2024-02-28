New Jersey cops nab Dale City sexual assault suspect



Authorities have apprehended the suspect linked to a reported sexual assault in Dale City. Identified as Alexander Maximiliano Soto Hernandez, 42, of Dale City, the individual was taken into custody on February 27 in North Plainfield Borough, New Jersey.

Soto Hernandez faces charges including two counts of aggravated sexual battery, one count of forcible sodomy, and one count of abduction with intent to defile. His court date is pending, and he remains incarcerated.

The incident, which occurred on February 26 at 7:50 a.m., prompted law enforcement response to a residence in Dale City. A female victim, awakened by the accused wielding a knife in her room, endured a sexual assault.

Managing to escape, she sought refuge with a neighbor who promptly notified authorities. The suspect fled the scene in a Dodge Caravan, originally silver but later painted black aftermarket, bearing New Jersey license plates.

Further investigation revealed that the accused had been renting the basement of the same residence as the victim.