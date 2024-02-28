Manassas proposed $330 million budget comes with tax hike on homeowners

Interim City Manager Douglas Keen presented the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2025 to the Manassas City Council on Monday, February 26, 2024, outlining a comprehensive plan to address various community needs and priorities.

During his presentation, Keen highlighted several key achievements from the previous fiscal year, including the successful establishment of businesses like Micron and Olde Towne Inn and the commemoration of Manassas’ 150th anniversary. He also referenced the findings of the 2022 Manassas Community Survey, which informed the strategic priorities outlined in the proposed budget.

Among the areas of concern addressed in the budget proposal were employee retention through competitive compensation and benefits, increased funding for schools by $1.8 million, rising shared service costs by $715,000, and targeted capital improvements, particularly within the utilities department focusing on parks and recreation enhancements and economic development initiatives. Keen also proposed adding two staff members to the Parks and Recreation department to bolster programming efforts.

The proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2025 reflects a 6.7% increase over the previous year, totaling $330 million. Notable increases were earmarked for general services, social services, stormwater management, the airport, and information technology funds, while decreases were observed in the electric and cemetery trust funds.

Property taxes remain the primary revenue source, accounting for 34% of the budget. Keen recommended maintaining the real estate tax rate at $1.260 per $100 of assessed value. However, the average tax bill is expected to increase by $266, with a corresponding $7.71 increase in the monthly utility bill.

The average proposed increase to the residential tax bill is higher than in neighboring Prince William County, at $243.

Despite a lower overall real estate assessed value growth than the previous fiscal year (6.49% compared to 10.79%), the total taxable real estate assessed value increased to $7.35 billion from $6.9 billion.

The proposed budget for Manassas City Public Schools (MCPS) includes $62.01 million in local contributions, representing an increase from $58.71 million in the previous fiscal year. Additionally, $6.38 million in debt service funds have been allocated as part of the funding strategy.

The budget proposal timeline includes a town hall meeting on March 18 and a public hearing on April 22, with first and second readings scheduled for May 13 and June 10, respectively.

Council members expressed appreciation for Keen’s transparent and informative presentation. Councilmember Mark Wolfe requested a comparison between the proposed FY25 budget and FY16, while others commended the proposal as a promising step forward for the city’s fiscal planning.

With the proposed budget now on the table, the City Council and the community will engage in further discussions and deliberations before finalizing the budget for Fiscal Year 2025. The council will spend the next month delivering the budget, holding a public hearing, and finalizing its spending plan in April.

Caitlyn Meisner documented the Manassas City Council meeting.