New Bridge over Rappahannock River: Open house, March 20

Press Release: Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (FAMPO) is working towards an eventual National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) certification for a river crossing bridge and parkway west of I-95, across the Rappahannock River.

This new crossing would provide direct access between Stafford County and the City of Fredericksburg and help offer a more reliable transportation network including more north/south routes for local traffic and additional routes for emergency responders, transit, and bicycle/pedestrian users, while reducing everyday reliance of trips accessing the I-95 corridor.

At the May 15th, 2023, FAMPO Policy Committee meeting, the committee reviewed and approved a rough draft Purpose and Need statement for a River Crossing Parkway NEPA Alternatives Study. FAMPO staff, with assistance from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) produced a River Crossing Research Report, which the FAMPO Policy Committee adopted in June 2023. Consultants, Michael Baker International (MBI) were selected to proceed with a River Crossing Parkway Alternatives Study.

In conjunction with FAMPO, MBI is performing this study as a Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) alternatives study for the various crossing options. MBI, in conjunction with FAMPO, will conduct an Open House workshop on March 20th 2024, at the VDOT Auditorium located at 86 Deacon Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22405, from 5 pm-7 pm.

This open house is a drop-in style meeting where the community can talk directly with members of the project team about the river crossing options. At the Open House, MBI will present a revised draft Purpose and Need statement, share relevant traffic and environmental data, and the study corridors under development, and solicit public input from the community. The public will be given the opportunity to provide written comments throughout the workshop.

An additional second public meeting will be held in late summer/early fall.

MBI will evaluate the transportation and environmental impacts of alternative alignments within the Project Study Area and will add public input to the transportation and safety needs. Data collection includes assembling existing information, conducting traffic counts and traffic model simulations, and obtaining key stakeholder insights on corridor congestion, safety, public transit, bicycle/pedestrian issues/usage, etc.

In addition, MBI will review project alternatives, comparing environmental and human impacts, costs, and effectiveness. For further information, please email FAMPO at [email protected].