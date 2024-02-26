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As the workweek kicks off, residents across the region can expect mostly dry conditions today, accompanied by slightly warmer temperatures. The National Weather Service forecasts high pressure to shift offshore, allowing temperatures to climb gradually. Despite a weak disturbance passing through this morning, the day will see mostly sunny skies with a high near 64°F.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, temperatures are expected to continue their upward trend, reaching around 65°F. However, there’s an increased likelihood of showers, particularly after 1 pm, as a warm front lifts into the area. Cloud cover will also increase throughout the day, with gusty south winds ranging from 7 to 16 mph.

By Tuesday night, showers are likely to become more widespread, with cloudy conditions prevailing and temperatures remaining relatively mild, with lows around 57°F. The south wind will pick up in intensity, ranging from 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday brings the potential for more significant weather changes as showers are expected to become more likely, especially after 1 pm. Cloudy skies will persist, and temperatures will rise to around 70°F. Additionally, breezy conditions are anticipated, with a south wind blowing at 17 to 20 mph and gusts reaching up to 31 mph.

As the week progresses, cooler temperatures are forecasted for Thursday as high pressure returns, bringing relief from the warmer conditions earlier in the week. However, additional precipitation chances are expected to linger into the weekend.