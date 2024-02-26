Manassas eyes acquisition of Marsteller Middle School property for future park and community hub

Manassas is in talks to acquire the former 20-acre Marsteller Middle School property at 8730 Sudley Road, with plans to transform it into the city’s 21st public park.

The proposed purchase, estimated at $10 million from the Manassas Baptist Church, marks a significant step toward addressing the longstanding shortage of park and recreation facilities within the city, officials said.

The envisioned park will not only provide essential green space but also house a future community center, athletic fields, open land, and even a fire station, officials said. This multifaceted approach aims to meet various community needs, from leisure activities to emergency services, without the necessity of commercial real estate redevelopment. The sale excludes the Manassas Baptist Church’s main building and surrounding six acres.

The negotiations come amidst ongoing discussions between the City Council and the School Board regarding constructing a new Jennie Dean Elementary School. The potential location for this new school, within Jennie Dean Park, will be built on some of the city’s last remaining park space.

At the Marsteller site, immediate plans include utilizing the existing middle school facilities to a limited extent, pending further community input and a space needs analysis. Additionally, the addition of sports fields and recreational amenities will cater to the growing demand for youth sports and recreational activities.

The proposed park’s strategic location aligns with plans to replace Fire Station 1 downtown, enhancing emergency response capabilities and proximity to vital medical facilities like the UVA Health Prince William Medical Center.

While the acquisition is still pending finalization, the city’s approach to real estate management is evident. Over the past decade, the city has invested approximately $20 million in acquiring new properties, including landmarks like the Old Town Inn and the Manassas Shopping Plaza, home of the city’s new police station. These strategic investments have not only expanded public assets but also contributed to the revitalization of the community.

Simultaneously, the city has deliberately sold surplus properties, unlocking their potential for private development and bolstering tax revenue. Recent notable sales include parcels to Amazon Web Services (AWS) for a new data center at the city’s airport for $30 million and to Stanley Martin Homes for $12 million for residential development.

Patrick Small, Director of Economic Development, emphasized the city’s dynamic approach to real estate management, stating in an email, “The city is actively engaged in the acquisition, disposition, and (re)development of real estate for public purposes.” He highlighted the balance between acquiring properties for public use and leveraging redevelopment opportunities to enhance community character and generate revenue.