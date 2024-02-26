House fire in Woodbridge leaves family displaced but unharmed

On Saturday, February 24, 2024, emergency responders rushed to the scene of a house fire in the 15000 block of Michigan Road in Woodbridge. Around 8:59 p.m., the incident prompted a swift and coordinated response from local fire departments.

According to initial reports from Prince William County Fire and Rescue Lt. Matt Smolksy, the fire was discovered by one of the occupants, who detected the smell of smoke emanating from the residence. Acting quickly, the individual investigated further and observed flames emerging from the side of the structure.

Fire crews encountered flames attempting to spread into the attic from the exterior of the building and doused them.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. However, the single-family dwelling sustained moderate damage, rendering it unsafe for occupancy as determined by the Building Official. Four adults have been displaced.

Upon investigation, the Fire Marshal’s Office attributed the cause of the fire to an electrical system failure. The precise details surrounding the malfunction are still under investigation.