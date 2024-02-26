Fredericksburg parks master plan meeting set to shape future recreational opportunities

A public meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, February 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. to discuss the master plans for three parks in Fredericksburg: Alum Spring Park, Ficklen Island, and Old Mill Park.

In adverse weather conditions, the meeting will be rescheduled for March 6. For further details, interested parties can contact Todd Brown, Director, at [email protected] or by calling 540-372-1086.

Alum Spring Park, located at 1 Greenbrier Drive, is a wooded park featuring a footbridge, picnic shelter, picnic tables, playground equipment, restrooms, grill, and walking paths.

Old Mill Park, situated along the Rappahannock River on Caroline Street, offers open fields, picnic shelters, playgrounds, restrooms, riverfront views, and a canoe/kayak boat launch. The park is a popular spot for events and recreational activities. Park hours are daily from dawn to dusk, with a non-resident weekend admission fee of $10 per vehicle or $5 per person walk-in (13 years and older) from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Fredericksburg and Stafford County residents enjoy free admission.

Ficklen Island, accessible from Riverside Drive along the Rappahannock River, provides a tranquil setting for walking and hiking. The island features a 0.3-mile loop trail suitable for all ages and skill levels.

Residents are encouraged to attend the public meeting to provide input on the master plans for these parks, shaping the future of recreational opportunities in Fredericksburg.