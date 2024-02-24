Sheriff’s report: Deputies seize guns after traffic stop on Garrisonville Road

On February 22, at 1:47 a.m., Deputy P.J. Leon of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office was engaged in speed enforcement duties along Garrisonville Road. During his patrol, Deputy Leon observed a pickup truck exceeding the speed limit, traveling at 55 mph in a 35 mph zone. Promptly, Deputy Leon initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, pulling it over in a Wells Fargo bank parking lot at 131 Garrisonville Road.

Upon contacting the driver, Deputy Leon noted concerning behavior, prompting further investigation. Notably, the driver was found to be carrying a concealed firearm in his waistband, an observation that led to his immediate detainment, police said. Subsequent examination of the vehicle by Deputy Leon unveiled two loaded rifles clandestinely concealed in the backseat, alongside a partially consumed beer, police said.

The driver was then taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail and was held without bond. In addition to the initial firearm-related offense, a more thorough search conducted by jail staff uncovered suspected controlled substances among the suspect’s belongings, police said.

Danesh Hassan, 25, of Woodbridge, is charged with three counts of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of controlled substances, possession of a firearm while in possession of controlled substances, felony by a prisoner, drinking while driving, and reckless driving, police said.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to several incidents on February 22, 2024, ranging from thefts to public intoxication and vandalism.

Larceny

At Walmart located on 11 Village Parkway, Deputy A.M. Pitts responded to a report of theft around 3:30 p.m. Store staff observed a male suspect failing to scan items worth over $140, including lubricant, hair mousse, and towels. Deputy Pitts apprehended the suspect, who was issued a summons for shoplifting.

A similar incident occurred at Target, situated at 25 South Gateway Drive, just ten minutes later. First Sergeant J.J. Kreider responded to reports of theft where a male suspect was seen concealing items before attempting to leave the store. Upon contact, First Sergeant Kreider recognized the suspect from previous encounters and discovered his involvement in two other larcenies at the same location. Despite claiming a need for the stolen items, including beef jerky, the suspect was issued three summonses for shoplifting.

Public Intoxication

The Sheriff’s Office also handled cases of public intoxication on the same day. At Sheehy Toyota on 95 Garrisonville Road, around 2:36 a.m., Deputy W.E. Trainor responded to reports of a suspicious person. Upon contact, the suspect displayed signs of intoxication and claimed to be moving into the dealership while unable to locate his phone, which was in his hand. The suspect was subsequently charged with public intoxication and detained at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Later that evening, around 10:07 p.m., Deputy K.P. Hall responded to Walmart located at 125 Washington Square Plaza, following reports of an intoxicated individual. Staff reported a male consuming alcohol on the premises and later found sleeping near the main entrance. Deputy Hall charged the suspect with public intoxication and transported him to Rappahannock Regional Jail for sobering.

Vandalism

Additionally, Deputy H. Rivera, while performing School Resource Officer duties, investigated vandalism at Mountain View High School, located at 2135 Mountain View Road. Graffiti was discovered on bathroom stalls, prompting an ongoing investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.