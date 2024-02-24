Police report: Shots fired on Old Delaney Road



Prince William police reported the following incidents”

Strong-Arm Robbery

On February 20 at 10:46AM, officers responded to the 13600 block of Foulger Sq in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate an assault. The investigation revealed the victim, a 20-year-old woman, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused forcibly grabbed the victim’s cell phone and car keys from her possession. The parties eventually separated, and the victim contacted police. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Michael IPANAQUE CORONADO, who was arrested the next day.

Arrested on February 21: Michael IPANAQUE CORONADO, 22, of 4200 Potomac Highlands Cir in Triangle. Charges: Robbery and assault & battery. Court Date: Pending. Bond: Unavailable

Reckless Handling of a Firearm



Incident: On February 23 at 12:33 AM, officers responded to the 12300 block of Old Delaney Road in Lake Ridge to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed multiple callers reported hearing several gunshots in the area. Officers patrolling different areas of Dale City also reported hearing the gunfire. No exact location or evidence of a shooting could be located, and no injuries or property damage were reported.