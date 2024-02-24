Police exchange fire with barricaded man in Manassas incident



On February 23, 2024, the silence in the 9200 block of Bayberry Avenue in Manassas was shattered by the sound of gunfire as police responded to a shots fired call at 6:52 p.m.

What began as a routine response quickly escalated into a tense standoff as officers encountered multiple rounds being discharged from within a residence.

According to reports from the Manassas City Police Department, officers rushed to the scene upon receiving the initial call, only to find themselves under fire upon arrival. The officers, in turn, returned fire as they attempted to gain entry into the besieged residence.

The situation intensified as the unidentified individual inside the home barricaded himself inside a single-family home, creating a standoff with law enforcement. However, after a period of negotiation, the individual surrendered to the police.

The individual was found to have sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was promptly taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

The circumstances surrounding the gunshot wound remain unclear. It is yet to be determined whether the injury was inflicted by police gunfire, self-inflicted, or the result of a prior incident, police said.

In light of the officer-involved shooting, authorities have enlisted the support of the regional Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) to oversee the investigation independently, ensuring transparency and accountability in the process.

At present, the incident is contained, and there is no ongoing threat to the surrounding community. However, residents are advised to remain vigilant as authorities continue their inquiries into the events that unfolded on Bayberry Avenue.