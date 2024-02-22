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Residents of the Mid-Atlantic region should prepare for unsettled weather conditions as a frontal system moves through the area, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

Throughout today, expect mostly cloudy skies with temperatures reaching a high near 57 degrees. Light south winds will gradually increase to 5 to 10 mph by the morning. While much of the day is expected to remain dry, there is a chance of rain, particularly after 1 a.m. Friday, with temperatures dipping to around 48 degrees. The likelihood of precipitation stands at 30%.

Friday will bring continued cloud cover with a chance of rain persisting until around 1 p.m. High temperatures are forecasted to reach near 61 degrees, accompanied by a southwest wind around 9 mph, shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation increases slightly to 40% for Friday.

As we head into the weekend, conditions will begin to stabilize somewhat. Friday night is expected to be partly cloudy with lows around 35 degrees Fahrenheit and a northwest wind of 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high near 46 degrees Fahrenheit. Winds will pick up slightly, with a northwest wind of 10 to 13 mph, gusting as high as 20 mph. Saturday night is anticipated to be mostly clear, with temperatures dropping to around 25 degrees.

By Sunday, the region will experience a return of high pressure, bringing sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures, with highs near 50 degrees.

Looking ahead to early next week, a frontal boundary is projected to linger nearby, potentially bringing unsettled weather once again. However, there is optimism as the boundary is expected to lift northward as a warm front by mid-week.