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As residents across the region enjoy a brief respite of clear skies and mild temperatures today, the National Weather Service warns of impending unsettled conditions. High pressure dominates the area, offering a pleasant day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures reaching a high near 51 degrees.

However, a frontal system is on the horizon, poised to disrupt the calm weather pattern starting Thursday and extending into Friday. Thursday’s forecast predicts partly sunny conditions with a high near 57 degrees. Yet, as the day progresses, clouds will gather, heralding the arrival of rain chances mainly after 1 am on Thursday night. Temperatures are expected to remain relatively mild, with lows around 47 degrees.

Friday brings the likelihood of continued showers, with a chance of rain persisting mainly before 1 pm. Mostly cloudy skies will dominate the day, with temperatures reaching a high near 60 degrees. Winds may pick up in the afternoon, shifting from southwest to northwest, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Looking ahead, a weak shortwave trough may pass through the area on Saturday, further contributing to the unsettled weather pattern. However, residents can anticipate the return of high pressure on Sunday, offering a brief reprieve from the rain. As the new week dawns, a frontal boundary is expected to linger nearby, potentially prolonging the period of unsettled conditions.