Townhouse fire displaces family in Dale City

A townhouse fire on Lambsgate Lane shook the neighborhood late yesterday afternoon, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at 3:36 p.m., as units from Prince William County Fire and Rescue rushed to the scene following a distress call.

Battalion Chief Matt Smolksy reported that upon arrival, smoke was visible from the front of the structure, prompting a swift response from firefighters.

The occupants, returning home to their address in the 5000 block of Lambsgate Lane, were met with smoke permeating the residence. No injuries were reported as the fire was promptly extinguished by responding crews. However, the home sustained moderate damage, leading the Building Official to deem it unsafe for occupation.

According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, the blaze’s cause was the incorrect use of a battery charger. The misuse of this equipment serves as a reminder of the importance of following safety protocols and manufacturer guidelines when handling electronic devices.