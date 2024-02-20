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As high pressure holds firm over the northeastern U.S., residents can expect generally fair weather conditions through Wednesday. However, the tranquility will be short-lived as a frontal system is poised to usher in unsettled weather by Thursday.

Today, temperatures will hover in the upper 40s to low 50s, with southerly winds picking up to around 5 to 10 mph. Tonight, expect clear skies and calm winds, with temperatures dipping into the mid-20s to low 30s.

Wednesday will see a continuation of dry and sunny weather, with temperatures slightly warming up into the low 50s. However, changes are on the horizon as an approaching low-pressure system will begin to influence conditions late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

As this system moves closer, cloud cover and a slight uptick in temperatures will increase, preventing overnight lows from dropping too low, around 30 degrees. By Thursday morning, a warm front associated with the low-pressure system will bring the possibility of light precipitation, mainly to areas west of the Potomac Highlands. While initially, there was concern for snow, warmer temperatures aloft suggest freezing rain as a more likely scenario.

Rainfall is expected to become more widespread throughout Thursday and into Thursday night, particularly ahead of an approaching cold front. However, precipitation amounts are forecasted to remain relatively light overall, with most areas receiving no more than a quarter of an inch. Areas east of the Blue Ridge and along/west of the Allegheny Front may see slightly higher amounts due to upper-level forcing and orographic lift, respectively.

Today’s Forecast:

– High: 49°F

– Low: 27°F

– Conditions:** Sunny, becoming partly cloudy later. Calm winds are shifting to the southeast around 6 mph.

Wednesday’s Forecast:

– High: 50°F

– Low: 30°F

– Conditions: Sunny. Light southeast winds.

Thursday’s Forecast:

– High: 56°F

– Low: TBD

– Conditions: Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Light south winds.

*Forecast from the National Weather Service