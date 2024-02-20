Police report: Suspect apprehended in carjacking near Gar-Field Senior High School

Police have apprehended a suspect believed to be responsible for a carjacking near Gar-Field Senior High School in Woodbridge.

On February 18 at 5:40 p.m., officers responding to an unrelated call for service spotted the suspect, and apprehended him after a foot pursuit.

Police said the carjacking occourred at 5:55 p.m. February 11. Officers responded to reports of a robbery in the 14200 block of Smoketown Road in Woodbridge. According to the initial report, the victim, an 18-year-old man, had been accosted by a group of individuals, one of whom was later as the suspect.

The victim had provided the suspect and others a ride, only to be targeted for robbery shortly thereafter, police said. The confrontation escalated when the suspect and another individual from the group pursued the victim to the median area of Smoketown Road, ultimately resulting in the victim being tackled and assaulted. During the altercation, the suspects forcibly took the victim’s phones, wallet, and keys.

A Good Samaritan intervened, preventing further harm to the victim. However, the suspects managed to escape in the victim’s vehicle, prompting a search by law enforcement. While the vehicle was later found abandoned near Westminister Lane in Lake Ridge, the suspects remained at large.

Ibrahim Barrie Jr., 18, of the 14615 Earlham Court in Dale City, faces charges of including carjacking, robbery, and fleeing from law enforcement. He is currently being held without bond, with a court date pending.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing as authorities work to identify any additional suspects involved. In this case, the prompt action of law enforcement underscores their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the community, particularly near our schools.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact police to aid in the ongoing investigation.

More reports from Prince William police

Additional Arrest in Burglary While Armed

Incident:Kevin Vincent Brown, 25, was apprehended after a home invasion that happened in January.

Location: The burglary occurred in a residential area on Sudley Rd in Manassas, VA.

Charges: Brown is charged with burglary while armed, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, among other felonies. He is held without bond.

Shooting Investigations

Dale Blvd Shooting: A shooting was reported, with the victim sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

Location: The incident took place on Dale Blvd near the intersection with Minnieville Road in Dale City.

Balls Ford Rd Shooting: Another shooting incident occurred, with the victim also resulted in a non-life threatening injury.

Location: This incident was reported on Balls Ford Rd near Ashton Ave, near Manassas.

Both shootings are under investigation with no suspects identified as of the report.

Both shootings are under investigation with no suspects identified as of the report. Police said the the incidents do not appear to be random and there is no threat to the community.

Strong-Armed Robbery and Domestic Assault

Robbery Incident: A strong-armed robbery was reported without specific charges or arrests mentioned.

Location: Occurred in a commercial area on Smoketown Road in Woodbridge.

Domestic Assault: A domestic assault case was reported, involving property destruction and physical altercation.

Location: This incident happened in a residential neighborhood on Bristow Road in Bristow

Attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer

On Feb. 17, 2024, in Gainesville, a domestic dispute escalated when Jessy William Szypulski, 34, armed with a handgun and in conflict with family members, fired at police and relatives from his home’s upper floor, police said.