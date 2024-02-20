Annual Polar Plunge raises $140,000 for Special Olympics Virginia at Leesylvania State Park

The annual Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Virginia occurred on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at Leesylvania State Park in Woodbridge.

Special Olympics Virginia spokeswoman Holly Claytor shared that the event saw participation from more than 280 plungers alongside approximately 400 spectators. In total, an impressive $140,000 was raised to support the cause.

Although adverse weather conditions prevented the scheduled 5K race, attendees still enjoyed various activities and amenities. A food truck offered sustenance, while Starbucks provided complimentary hot drinks and Wawa supplied snacks. Additionally, numerous exhibitors were present, offering diverse goods and services. Attendees could also indulge in the classic treat of s’mores.

Rosie’s Gaming Emporium emerged as the top partner for the event, demonstrating significant support for Special Olympics Virginia’s mission. Other notable contributors included Toyota of Woodbridge, Trade Reps, and Lightbridge Academy, all of whom made the event a success.

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