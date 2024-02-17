Stafford sheriff’s office utilizes drone to rescue missing hiker

In the early hours of Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office demonstrated remarkable proficiency in aerial search and rescue operations, using a drone to locate a missing hiker in distress.

The ordeal began at 1:17 a.m. when deputies received a call regarding a 36-year-old male hiker who had gone missing in the Civil War Park on Mount Hope Church Road. The sheriff’s office states that the hiker was separated from his companion and ill-equipped for the freezing temperatures.

Complicating matters further, the missing hiker’s phone had died, leaving him without communication with rescuers. Despite these challenges, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office swiftly mobilized a response team, including a bloodhound and skilled drone pilots, Sergeant S.H. Curtis and Deputy M.A. Holub.

The bloodhound was deployed to track the hiker’s scent, but as time passed and conditions worsened, it became evident that additional measures were necessary. This is where the drone team’s expertise came into play.

Executing a meticulous search pattern, the drone pilots scoured the park, methodically covering each section. Hours into the operation, at 5:53 a.m., about an hour before sunrise, their perseverance paid off as the drone’s camera captured a glimpse of the missing hiker amidst the dense woodland.

The drone guided the ground rescue team to the hiker’s location with precision and efficiency, ultimately ensuring his safe retrieval. The successful outcome of this mission is a testament to the dedication and skill of all involved, particularly the deputies and the adept drone pilots.

Sheriff’s Office officials thanked the entire team for their unwavering commitment to preserving life.