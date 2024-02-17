Fredericksburg police seize 800 fentanyl pills in major drug bust

In a significant operation targeting illicit drug distribution, the Fredericksburg Police Department’s Special Equipment Tactical Team executed a search warrant on Tuesday, February 13, at 6:30 a.m., at an apartment located in the 600 block of Greenbrier Court, in the Colonial Village at Greenbrier Apartment Homes. The operation resulted in the confiscation of over 800 pressed fentanyl pills, along with approximately 300 grams of marijuana, over $10,000 in cash, and various drug paraphernalia, police said.

The primary suspect, identified as Jaquan Mincy, 24, a resident of Fredericksburg, was apprehended at the scene. Mincy faces charges including possession, manufacture, or distribution of a weapon of terrorism containing fentanyl, and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana. He is currently being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

This successful raid was the culmination of an extensive investigation conducted by the Fredericksburg Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Unit. Police Brian Chief Layton emphasized the department’s commitment to combatting the distribution and usage of illegal drugs within the community. “The Fredericksburg Police Department is committed to actively investigating the distribution and use of illicit drugs and arresting those offenders,” stated Chief Layton in a press release. “I’m very proud of our detectives and officers for removing these dangerous drugs from our community.”

The operation was conducted in collaboration with the Virginia State Police and the FBI Fredericksburg Regional Narcotics Task Force, highlighting the inter-agency cooperation in tackling drug-related crimes in the region.

In the U.S., drug overdose deaths have seen a significant increase, rising by 30% year-over-year with over 96,700 fatalities reported in a recent span. Opioids are the most lethal, involved in approximately 72% of these overdose deaths. Since 1999, nearly a million Americans have lost their lives to drug overdoses. The national overdose death rate stands at 21.6 per 100,000 residents, highlighting the severe impact of this crisis across the country?6†source?.