Virginia braces for winter storm: VDOT mobilizes for snow, residents urged to stay safe

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Winter Storm Warning Expanded Across Central and Northern Virginia

As winter’s icy grip tightens its hold on Virginia, residents across central and northern regions brace for an onslaught of snowfall. The National Weather Service has extended Winter Storm Warnings eastward, enveloping much of central and northern Virginia, including areas in and around Prince William County, Stafford County, Manassas, Manassas Park, and Fredericksburg. Additionally, significant portions of central and northern Maryland are now under the warning.

Anticipated snowfall rates are expected to peak between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. Saturday, with forecasts projecting snowfall rates of 1-3 inches per hour. The impending weather event has prompted heightened preparations from both residents and local authorities.

Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Prepares for Snow

The Virginia Department of Transportation’s Northern Virginia District is taking proactive measures to mitigate the impact of the impending winter storm. Crews are currently engaged in pretreatment operations and will remain mobilized throughout the night to treat roadways as the storm intensifies.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution and provide ample space for VDOT crews as they work diligently to address snow accumulation on secondary roads and within residential subdivisions. VDOT emphasizes the importance of monitoring weather forecasts closely and adhering to safety guidelines to minimize travel-related risks.

Safety Precautions for Residents

Residents are advised to closely monitor weather updates and avoid unnecessary travel during the peak of the storm, particularly overnight Friday into early Saturday morning. Additionally, limiting nonessential travel on Saturday is encouraged to reduce the risk of accidents and facilitate smoother snow-clearing operations.

As temperatures are forecasted to plummet, creating potentially hazardous icy conditions, residents are urged to exercise caution and remain vigilant while navigating roadways. VDOT will prioritize treating interstates, main roads, and primary subdivision roads, ensuring essential pathways remain accessible to emergency vehicles.

Winter Driving Tips

For those who must venture out, VDOT recommends reducing speed, increasing following distances, and carrying emergency supplies. Motorists are also urged to provide ample space for first responders and VDOT crews, who will be working tirelessly to maintain road safety throughout the duration of the storm.

By heeding weather advisories and adhering to safety precautions, residents can help mitigate the impact of the winter storm and ensure the safety of themselves and their communities. Stay informed, stay safe, and stay off the roads if possible during this challenging weather event.