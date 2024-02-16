Sheriff’s report: Body found in car outside Staples store

Assault at Bank of America
At the Bank of America, located at 1525 Stafford Market Place on February 14, 2024, at 2:17 p.m., deputies were dispatched following a disturbance report involving a weapon. The victim claimed to have been assaulted, strangled, and threatened with a weapon by her romantic partner. The suspect managed to flee the scene but was later apprehended by Deputy A.J. Layug at Circle K, 34 Prosperity Lane. A firearm was confiscated during the detention, and the suspect faced charges of assault and battery, strangulation, and carrying a concealed weapon. He was subsequently released on personal recognizance by the magistrate.
Larceny reports
- A larceny incident was reported at Home Depot, 305 Worth Avenue, on February 14, 2024, at 1:14 p.m., where Deputy C.S. Harding was informed about a rental vehicle not returned as scheduled. The suspect has been identified, and the investigation continues.
- Another larceny was reported at Walmart, 125 Washington Square Plaza, on February 14, 2024, at 4:11 p.m. Deputy W.A. Bolinsky investigated the theft of TVs by two males the previous day.
Suicide
On February 14, 2024, at 4:30 p.m., deputies were called to Staples at 295 Worth Avenue, a Staples store, due to an unknown medical emergency. An adult male was found deceased inside a vehicle. The investigation is underway, but the initial evidence points towards suicide. The National Suicide Hotline is available for those in need of support.
- The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached by dialing 988. This service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It provides confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for individuals and their loved ones, and best practices for professionals.
Warrant service
During a disturbance check at Amy’s Café, 103 West Cambridge Street, on February 14, 2024, at 4:14 p.m., Deputy I.E. Baldi discovered an individual wanted by the U.S. Marshals for a probation violation. Although the initial disturbance was unfounded, the individual was taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail and is being held without bond.
U-turn leads to Arrest
On February 13, 2024, at 11:14 p.m., Deputy X.D. Bates initiated a stop for an illegal U-turn at the intersection of Garrisonville Road and Richmond Highway involving a Toyota Rav4. The driver, identified as Joahnna Contreras from Lauderhill, Florida, displayed immediate irritation, which escalated upon learning she lacked a driver’s license. After being informed her vehicle would be towed, Contreras fled the scene, leading to a brief pursuit by deputies. She was eventually apprehended and faced charges including obstruction, eluding, driving without a license, and making an illegal U-turn. Contreras was detained at the Rappahannock Regional Jail pending a bond hearing.