Sheriff’s report: Body found in car outside Staples store

Assault at Bank of America

At the Bank of America, located at 1525 Stafford Market Place on February 14, 2024, at 2:17 p.m., deputies were dispatched following a disturbance report involving a weapon. The victim claimed to have been assaulted, strangled, and threatened with a weapon by her romantic partner. The suspect managed to flee the scene but was later apprehended by Deputy A.J. Layug at Circle K, 34 Prosperity Lane. A firearm was confiscated during the detention, and the suspect faced charges of assault and battery, strangulation, and carrying a concealed weapon. He was subsequently released on personal recognizance by the magistrate.

Larceny reports

A larceny incident was reported at Home Depot, 305 Worth Avenue, on February 14, 2024, at 1:14 p.m., where Deputy C.S. Harding was informed about a rental vehicle not returned as scheduled. The suspect has been identified, and the investigation continues.

Another larceny was reported at Walmart, 125 Washington Square Plaza, on February 14, 2024, at 4:11 p.m. Deputy W.A. Bolinsky investigated the theft of TVs by two males the previous day.

Suicide

On February 14, 2024, at 4:30 p.m., deputies were called to Staples at 295 Worth Avenue, a Staples store, due to an unknown medical emergency. An adult male was found deceased inside a vehicle. The investigation is underway, but the initial evidence points towards suicide. The National Suicide Hotline is available for those in need of support.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached by dialing 988. This service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It provides confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for individuals and their loved ones, and best practices for professionals.

Warrant service

During a disturbance check at Amy’s Café, 103 West Cambridge Street, on February 14, 2024, at 4:14 p.m., Deputy I.E. Baldi discovered an individual wanted by the U.S. Marshals for a probation violation. Although the initial disturbance was unfounded, the individual was taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail and is being held without bond.

U-turn leads to Arrest

On February 13, 2024, at 11:14 p.m., Deputy X.D. Bates initiated a stop for an illegal U-turn at the intersection of Garrisonville Road and Richmond Highway involving a Toyota Rav4. The driver, identified as Joahnna Contreras from Lauderhill, Florida, displayed immediate irritation, which escalated upon learning she lacked a driver’s license. After being informed her vehicle would be towed, Contreras fled the scene, leading to a brief pursuit by deputies. She was eventually apprehended and faced charges including obstruction, eluding, driving without a license, and making an illegal U-turn. Contreras was detained at the Rappahannock Regional Jail pending a bond hearing.