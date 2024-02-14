Police report: Arrest made in Woodbridge shooting

Aggravated Malicious Wounding Arrest:

Michael Carlos DUNCAN, aged 43 and a resident of Woodbridge, was apprehended on February 8. He faces charges including abduction, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and aggravated malicious wounding. Duncan’s arrest stems from an incident on October 16, 2023, when a shooting occurred outside a residence on Earlham Ct. in Woodbridge. Montgomery County police assisted in locating and apprehending Duncan, who is slated for a court appearance on April 30, 2024. Previously, Michael Carlos DUNCAN was identified as the suspect in connection to a shooting incident that took place on October 16, 2023, in Woodbridge. During the incident, a 39-year-old man sustained a non-life-threatening injury. The investigation into this matter is ongoing.

Shooting Incident:

On February 13, at approximately 5:01 PM, authorities responded to a shots fired call in the 15300 block of Gatehouse Terrace in Woodbridge. The investigation revealed that during a physical altercation between two men, one of them brandished a firearm and fired multiple rounds, injuring a 21-year-old man who later sought medical treatment. Despite efforts, both individuals involved had fled the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival.

Armed Robbery:

A robbery occurred on February 10 in Woodbridge, where a 19-year-old man was assaulted while sitting in his vehicle. Three unidentified men approached the victim, brandishing firearms, and proceeded to steal his belongings, including marijuana, before fleeing on foot. The victim sustained minor injuries.

Strong-Arm Robbery:

At an ABC Store located at 4255 Cheshire Station Plaza in Woodbridge, a robbery took place on February 11. The suspect, described as a black male wearing all-black clothing and a ski-style mask, threatened an employee and absconded with unpaid merchandise. No injuries were reported.

Sexual Assault Arrest:

Edward GARRETT, aged 59 and residing in Vienna, was arrested on February 9 for sexual battery. The incident occurred on December 12, 2023, at a residence in Woodbridge, where Garrett allegedly assaulted an adult female employee.

Threats to Bomb:

Authorities responded to a threat of bombing at NOVEC, located at 10432 Balls Ford Rd. in Manassas, on February 12. Damien Michaeal BROCKWAY, aged 46 and a resident of Warrenton, was apprehended the following day. The investigation confirmed no active threat.

Impersonating Law Enforcement & Residential Burglary Arrest:

Genie RHINEHART, aged 51 and from Evans, GA, was arrested on February 13 for burglary and impersonating law enforcement. Rhinehart was found inside a residence on Cebu Island Ct. in Lake Ridge and initially claimed to be law enforcement. Further investigation revealed false information, leading to her arrest.