Dumfries Town Council gathers to weigh new proffer conditions for The Rose Gaming Resort

“A few moments ago, the Town of Dumfries Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of the proposed amendments to the proffer related to The Rose. The vote was 4-0. The amendments and other commitments, as outlined below, will go before the Town Council for its consideration on Tuesday evening,” said Michael Kelly, spokesman for The Rose, on Monday night, Feb. 12, 2024.

Tonight, the Dumfries Town Council convenes to deliberate on pivotal proffer amendments concerning The Rose Gaming Resort. These amendments were recently greenlit by the Planning Commission, marking a significant step forward for the proposed expansion.

Outlined in the proposed amendments are various commitments and changes that could shape the future of The Rose Gaming Resort. Among these adjustments are provisions related to traffic mitigation, environmental impact, and community benefits.

According to the details provided, the proffer amendments encompass a range of key aspects. These include alterations to traffic management strategies, environmental safeguards, and community investment initiatives. Provision concerning public infrastructure enhancements and economic development opportunities is also up for discussion. If approved, the development will go forward despite the delay of a promised public park next to the resort, atop of old landfill on which The Rose is built.

For further details on the proposed proffer amendments and ongoing developments regarding The Rose Gaming Resort, you can read Potomac Local Dumfries Reporter Sarah Romero’s coverage: The Rose Seeks Gaming Expansion Amid Delay in Dumfries Park Project Approval.

The project’s original opening date was late 2023, but it has been delayed at least six months. Churchill Downs, the operators of The Rose, have not said why the project is behind schedule.