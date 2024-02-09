Townhouse fire in Dumfries displaces 5, prompts safety reminder about candle use

In Dumfries, fire and rescue units responded to a call reporting smoke at a townhouse in the 17000 block of Denali Place.

Crews arrived to find flames on the home’s front. The fire was controlled with hose lines. Only one occupant was present and evacuated safely. No injuries were reported.

The structure sustained damage, leading to two adults and three children being displaced. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause to be a burning candle near combustibles.

The Fire Marshal’s Office advises against candle use, but if used, caution is necessary. Smoke detectors in the home alerted the occupants, allowing for safe evacuation. Smoke detectors are essential and should be tested regularly. In the event of an alarm, evacuate and call 9-1-1.