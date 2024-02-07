Clear skies and mild temperatures Ahead | Water’s End Brewery sponsors our weather posts

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by Water’s End Brewery. Sometimes all you need is a Damn Beer. Take 96oz of this crisp, Golden Ale brewed fresh by Water’s End Brewery to-go with you in a 6-Pounder for just $14.99!

The National Weather Service forecast indicates temperatures have dropped into the low-mid 20s with mostly clear skies.

High pressure will be centered overhead today, bringing light winds and temperatures climbing into the upper 40s and lower 50s under mostly sunny skies. Clear skies and light winds will continue into the overnight, leading to temperatures dropping back into the mid-upper 20s.

Thursday through Friday night, high pressure will move offshore, allowing for a warming trend with temperatures reaching the 50s and 60s.

There’s a chance of a brief shower in the mountains on Friday, but most locations should remain dry.