House fire displaces 4, cause under investigation

Three adults and a child are displaced following a fire on Cumberland Drive in Woodbridge.

Prince William County Fire and Rescue: “On January 4, 2024, units were dispatched to the 2000 Block of Cumberland Drive for a reported house fire. Crews arrived to find fire and smoke showing from the home’s lower level.”

“The occupants were safely out of the home after having been alerted by smoke detectors. The fire was quickly brought under control. No injuries were reported. The home did sustain extensive damage. The Building Official declared the home unsafe to be occupied, displacing 3 adults and 1 child. The Fire Marshal’s Office is considering the incident accidental, with the cause still under investigation.”

“Smoke detectors provide the quickest means to alert you to a fire. They allowed the occupants of this incident to safely evacuate the structure without injury. All homes should be equipped with working detectors. Smoke detectors should be checked regularly to ensure operational readiness.”