Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by Water’s End Brewery. Sometimes all you need is a Damn Beer. Take 96oz of this crisp, Golden Ale brewed fresh by Water’s End Brewery to-go with you in a 6-Pounder for just $14.99!

It was precisely 14 years ago, on February 5-6, 2010, a robust Nor’easter unleashed blizzard conditions, resulting in record-breaking snowfall exceeding 20 inches across northern Virginia and Maryland, with Dulles measuring a staggering 32.4 inches.

Do you remember where you were for “Snowmageddon” 2010? Tell us in the comments.

Today’s forecast is the polar opposite (pun intended), as the National Weather Service calls for a continuation of a tranquil weather pattern with high pressure dominating through at least the middle of the week. Today is expected to be sunny with a high near 52, while tonight will be clear with a low around 26. Tuesday will remain sunny with a high near 47, and Tuesday night is expected to be clear with a low around 23.

Wednesday will also be sunny, with a high near 52. A cold front is anticipated to move across the area at the end of the week, bringing the next chance of precipitation. Based on the latest guidance, subtle adjustments are made for temperatures and dew points, and a shortwave trough passing through tonight will bring a brief cooling of temperatures for Tuesday.

The wind is expected to increase somewhat on Tuesday due to a tightening pressure gradient between high pressure over Atlantic Canada and low pressure over the southwest Atlantic.

Please thank and support Water’s End Brewery, with locations in Lake Ridge and Woodbridge, for bringing us the weather post! It’s like the “Cheer’s” of the neighborhood!