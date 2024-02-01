Harmonies and high notes: Behind the scenes of ‘Jersey Boys’ at Riverside Center, with a hit cocktail to match

Jarett Bloom and Cooper Shaw, cast members of the Riverside Center for the Performing Arts production of “Jersey Boys,” give us a behind-the-scenes look at the show’s dynamics and their experiences at the Riverside.

Bloom plays Bob Gaudio, who Gaudio wrote or co-wrote and produced the majority of The Four Seasons’ music, including hits like “Sherry” and “December 1963 (Oh, What a Night).” Cooper plays Nick Massi, the band’s bass singer, songwriter, and bass guitarist.

Both cast members talked about the challenges of singing the iconic Four Seasons songs, the intricate harmonies, and the unique voices each cast member brings to the performance.

“I mean, the biggest thing with all of the harmonies and stuff, a lot of it is just listening to each other, going through it… what really set them apart as a group is that there wasn’t, like, a single voice because the closest match you had that time musically was like the Beach Boys, who had a very brotherly sound where they sang with one voice. But each of the seasons really has their own voice,” said Bloom.

“Jersey Boys” chronicles the evolution of four blue-collar children who became one of the greatest success stories in pop music history – Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. It won Best Musical at both the Tony Awards and Olivier Awards; the show provides an intimate look behind the scenes at the 40-year friendship that propelled these young talents from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom.

The performances feature chart-topping hits like “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Dawn,” and “My Eyes Adored You.” These songs defined an era and earned The Four Seasons into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame.

The duo commented on the honor of playing these pop music icons, the importance of trust and collaboration among the cast members, and the dedication to perfecting the music and choreography.

“I’ve been telling people, every time I talk about the show, I feel like Jersey Boys is one of the most technically impressive shows that I’ve seen at Riverside since before the pandemic, just because of all the aspects that have gone into it design-wise,” said Shaw.

Both actors expressed joy in hearing stories from audience members about their memories associated with the songs, emphasizing the show’s impact on people’s lives.

“We’ve had people tell us, ‘oh, when I first started dating my wife, we would dance to this song all the time. Or I remember falling in love when “Sherry” was, like, topping the billboard.’ It is almost always “Sherry,” but everybody has such fond and distinct memories and remembers where they were the first time that they heard these songs,” said Bloom.

Riverside’s transition from a dinner theater business model to a more diverse arts venue and its changeover to a non-profit corporation has made the theater a better place to perform.

Riverside is home to Shaw, who’s been performing on its stage since he was a child. He was in the ensemble cast of Peter Pan and later worked with actress Sally Struthers, a Fredericksburg theater favorite who graced the stage more than six times.

“I did theater here as a kid, so it’s fun coming back and seeing how much it’s changed… It’s really special. And, I mean, both of us, we’ve worked all across the country, up and down, but there’s a reason why we always come back to Riverside.”

One must try on the menu for thirsty theater goers is the New Jersey Whiskey Sour — Bullet Bourbon, Lemon juice, Simple syrup, Layered with Cabernet Sauvignon wine. It’s a hit in its own right.

The show’s impressive 10-week run ends on March 24, 2024.

The Riverside Center for the Performing Arts sits at 95 Riverside Parkway in Stafford County, just off Route 17 and Interstate 95.