Thursday, February 1, marks the deadline for applications to Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) specialty programs, excluding the Center for Fine and Performing Arts, which closed in December. PWCS offers diverse and talent-driven opportunities for elementary, middle, and high school students, wrote Superintendent Dr. LaTanya McDade.

In Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS), students across different grade levels can choose specialized programs tailored to their interests and strengths:

High school students can select from Advanced Academics, Specialty, and Career and Technical Education (CTE) Programs. These programs offer opportunities for students to earn certifications, licenses, or other professional credentials in specific areas of study. Students can choose programs aligned with their interests, preparing them for post-secondary paths, including getting a job, further workforce training, or enrollment in a post-secondary institution.

Nine middle schools in PWCS provide specialty programs accessible through application. Offerings encompass the International Baccalaureate Middle Years Programme, Mathematics and Science, Same Gender Program, World Languages, and Traditional Schools.

PWCS also offers specialty programs at the elementary level, which are also available through application. Offerings include the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme, World Languages, and Traditional Schools. These programs cater to the needs and interests of elementary school students, providing a foundation for their educational journey.

Recognition for PWCS Students in the 2023 VMEA Senior Honors Choir

The Virginia Music Educators Association (VMEA) recently announced the selection of 13 Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) students to perform in the 2023 VMEA Senior Honors Choir at their annual conference. These talented seniors underwent a rigorous selection process, competing against the top high school vocal talent in Virginia. PWCS expresses pride in their achievements and extends gratitude to teachers, students, parents, and community supporters. Congratulations to the following students representing PWCS in the VMEA Senior Honors Choir:

C.D. Hylton High School: Michael Gutierrez-Ramos (Director: Tommy Tutwiler)

Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School: Abigail Barnes, Danielle Serrano-Bremer, Raelle Melvin, Hannah Yoho, Hope Carey, Adam Mack (Director: Keri Staley)

Gainesville High School: Mara Cerven (Director: Kristina Sheppard)

Osbourn Park High School: Ruth Osaro, Taison Ellsworth (Director: Dominick Izzo)

Patriot High School: Boden Pearson (Director: Liz Selby)

Woodbridge High School: Alaina Krimmer, Molly Ludwick (Director: Joel Shapiro)

Upcoming Teacher Workday and Student Holiday

A reminder for students and educators: Monday, January 29, is a day off for students and a teacher workday for educators.