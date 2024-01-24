OWL VDF volunteers log 53,000 hours

The OWL Volunteer Fire Department (OWL VFD) released its volunteer hours report for 2023, showcasing the dedication of its volunteer members. With 53,000 operational and administration hours contributed, OWL VFD continues to play a vital role in ensuring the safety and well-being of the community.

Volunteer firefighters and EMS responders reported 46,246.98 operational hours volunteered, while administrative volunteers had 6,900 hours.

“The commitment of both our operational and administration members at OWL VFD is truly remarkable,” said President Wayne Haight of OWL VFD. “Our volunteers are fully trained and certified, capable of handling various emergencies, and our administration members work tirelessly behind the scenes to support our operational efforts. Together, they embody the spirit of service that defines our organization.”

OWL Volunteer Fire Department is a team of volunteers serving the Woodbridge and Lake Ridge communities. It provides fire and EMS services and conducts educational outreach programs to ensure residents’ well-being.