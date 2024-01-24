GMU announces enhanced security measures for spring commencement

George Mason University is implementing enhanced security measures to prioritize the safety and security of all attendees at the upcoming Spring Commencement and individual college and school degree celebrations.

Security checkpoints will be set up at the entrances to EagleBank Arena’s Spring Commencement and the various degree celebrations at EagleBank Arena and the Concert Hall, on the Fairfax Campus. All graduates and guests must pass through these checkpoints, where thorough security procedures will be conducted.

Both Spring Commencement and the college and school degree celebrations will require tickets for entry. According to the university, implementing a ticketing system allows for better control over the number of attendees and helps ensure that only authorized individuals gain access to the venues.

The university will augment its security staff presence at key venue locations. Trained security personnel will be positioned to monitor the event areas.

The Spring Commencement is scheduled for 10 a.m. on May 9 at EagleBank Arena . During this ceremony, doctoral candidates will have the honor of crossing the stage and receiving individual recognition. Bachelor’s and master’s degree graduates, on the other hand, will be acknowledged as a group by major from their seats.

For the college and school degree celebrations, taking place from May 9 to May 11 at EagleBank Arena or the Concert Hall at the Center for the Arts on the Fairfax Campus, bachelor’s and master’s degree graduates will be recognized by name. The Antonin Scalia Law School will host two separate degree celebrations, one at Van Metre Hall at Mason Square and another at the Concert Hall.

Due to the growing size of the College of Engineering and Computing, it will conduct two degree celebrations on May 9 at EagleBank Arena. The complete degree celebration schedule and additional ticketing information for both the Commencement and the degree celebrations will be available in the coming weeks.

Notably, doctoral candidates, advisors, and faculty will gather for a Commencement morning breakfast on the East concourse of EagleBank Arena. The morning will feature a processional involving doctoral candidates, faculty, and platform guests.

George Mason University celebrated the achievements of nearly 11,000 degree and certificate earners at the 2023 Spring Commencement.