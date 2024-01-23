Spring paper shred at Pfitzner Stadium

Press Release: “The Prince William County Solid Waste Division will hold a free document shred event for Prince William area residents on Saturday, March 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until trucks reach capacity).”

“The shred event will be held in the Pfitzner Stadium parking lot area, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge. This event is for residents. Only confidential documents such as bank statements and tax returns will be accepted.”

“Paper clips (regular size) and staples do not have to be removed. Non-confidential documents such as junk mail should be recycled at the curb or at a Solid Waste facility customer convenience center or recycling drop-of trailer.”

“Residents may bring the equivalent of up to four boxes (18”x12”x15”) of paper for shredding on-site at no charge. No business or commercial shredding will be accepted. Customers should stay in the vehicle. All items for shredding should be placed in the rear of the vehicle (trunk, hatchback, or truck bed) before coming to the shred location.”

For additional material limits and guidelines, see Events at www.pwcva.gov/trashandrecycling.