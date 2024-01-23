International arrest made in connection to Dale City triple homicide

The suspect wanted in connection to the triple homicide and shooting that occurred in Dale City on May 26, 2023, has been taken into custody in El Salvador by the Special Forces of the National Civil Police. Prince William County police, working in collaboration with federal partners and authorities in El Salvador, are now taking steps to secure the suspect’s extradition to the United States for court proceedings.

The suspect, identified as Donald Antonio Barahona Quinonez, 28, of no fixed address, faces charges including three counts of murder, one count of aggravated malicious wounding, four counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and four counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

The incident, initially reported as a quadruple shooting on Birchdale Avenue, left three men dead and a fourth man seriously injured. The victims have been identified as Edwin Geovanny Salmeron, 37; Luis Alonzo Salgado-Rivas, 41; and Kevin Josue Vallencillo Mendoza, 23, all of Woodbridge.

Prince William police said that the suspect, armed with a firearm, began shooting during a gathering inside the home. Two victims died on the same day, and a third victim succumbed to injuries the following day. The surviving victim is expected to recover.

Prince William County police had previously identified Barahona Quinonez as the suspect and issued arrest warrants. The suspect had fled the scene immediately after the shooting, prompting a reward offer of up to $10,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

The recent development of the suspect’s arrest in El Salvador adds an international dimension to the case. Authorities are coordinating efforts to bring him back to the United States for legal proceedings.

Police will continue its investigation into the incident, seeking to determine the motives and events leading up to the shooting. Detectives are urging anyone with information to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.