Civil Air Patrol unveils new Cessna C172S aircraft

The Civil Air Patrol’s Virginia Wing has introduced its latest addition to the fleet, a Cessna C172S, showcasing the organization’s commitment to serving the residents of Virginia. This aircraft, equipped with advanced avionics, is set to play a crucial role in a variety of missions conducted by the Civil Air Patrol.

The recently acquired Cessna C172S is renowned as one of the most reliable aircraft types ever produced. With a high wing design and a Garmin G1000 “glass cockpit,” this aircraft offers modern multi-function displays and advanced avionics. The cost associated with the acquisition was not disclosed, but it aligns with the organization’s dedication to maintaining a robust fleet for various missions.

Trusted pilots are at the helm of Civil Air Patrol aircraft, ready to respond to diverse missions, including emergency services operations and orientation rides for young adults, Cadet Lt. Col. Samuel Ten told Potomac Local News. To qualify as a pilot, individuals must hold a Private Pilot Certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration. Subsequently, they undergo an initial pilot evaluation administered by Civil Air Patrol, ensuring they meet the necessary standards. Additional qualifications are required for specific mission types, emphasizing the commitment to safety and proficiency, said Ten.

The Cessna C172S is a versatile asset for the community, benefiting Civil Air Patrol cadets, youth from organizations like Junior ROTC, and the community at large. The organization engages in various missions, from responding to missing persons/aircraft assignments to aerial surveys for agencies like the Federal Emergency Management Agency and medical transportation for vital supplies like blood, tissue, and organs. The aircraft’s utilization in aerial surveys during the heavy snowfall of 2022 exemplifies its role in supporting emergency response efforts, said Ten.

Civil Air Patrol welcomes individuals with diverse interests and backgrounds. Whether you’re passionate about photography, have professional expertise as an educator, or want to try something new, there’s a place for you in the organization.

Comprising volunteers dedicated to serving communities, saving lives, and shaping futures, the Civil Air Patrol encourages those interested in joining to visit their local unit.

The Civil Air Patrol operates two regional organizations: The Prince William Composite Squadron in Manassas and the Fredericksburg Composite Squadron.