Features

Broadway on Caroline at Fredericksburg Square: A night of music and craft beer

By Uriah Kiser
Fredericksburg Square, located at 525 Caroline Street in Historic Downtown Fredericksburg

As Broadway comes to Caroline Street at the newly revitalized Fredericksburg Square, residents and visitors are in for a treat.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, the historic venue will host “Broadway on Caroline – Riverside Downtown,” promising a night of live performances, craft beer, and culinary delights.

The event will feature performers from Riverside Center, bringing the magic of Broadway to Downtown Fredericksburg. Attendees can expect a show that showcases some of their favorite Riverside Center performers.

To complement the entertainment, Water’s End Brewery will serve fresh craft beer, adding a delightful touch to the evening. Guests can also indulge in a bite to eat from the Fredericksburg Square kitchen, offering Flagship favorites like chicken sandwiches and wings.

Fredericksburg Square, located at 525 Caroline Street in Historic Downtown Fredericksburg, is a historic venue. Originally constructed as a townhome in 1854, the building has seen various uses over the years, including being a private residence, a private club, and an exclusive event center. In December 2021, a new ownership team took over with the vision of opening this grand space to the public.

The venue is now home to Water’s End Brewery, which provides a friendly, casual, fresh beer experience. Fredericksburg Square, open to the public Wednesday through Sunday, offers private event space rentals and catering services.

Tickets for Broadway on Caroline are on sale now for $40. Space is limited, so attendees are encouraged to purchase their tickets early. The ticket includes show admission and is non-refundable.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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