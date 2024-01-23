Broadway on Caroline at Fredericksburg Square: A night of music and craft beer

As Broadway comes to Caroline Street at the newly revitalized Fredericksburg Square, residents and visitors are in for a treat.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, the historic venue will host “Broadway on Caroline – Riverside Downtown,” promising a night of live performances, craft beer, and culinary delights.

The event will feature performers from Riverside Center, bringing the magic of Broadway to Downtown Fredericksburg. Attendees can expect a show that showcases some of their favorite Riverside Center performers.

To complement the entertainment, Water’s End Brewery will serve fresh craft beer, adding a delightful touch to the evening. Guests can also indulge in a bite to eat from the Fredericksburg Square kitchen, offering Flagship favorites like chicken sandwiches and wings.

Fredericksburg Square, located at 525 Caroline Street in Historic Downtown Fredericksburg, is a historic venue. Originally constructed as a townhome in 1854, the building has seen various uses over the years, including being a private residence, a private club, and an exclusive event center. In December 2021, a new ownership team took over with the vision of opening this grand space to the public.

The venue is now home to Water’s End Brewery, which provides a friendly, casual, fresh beer experience. Fredericksburg Square, open to the public Wednesday through Sunday, offers private event space rentals and catering services.

Tickets for Broadway on Caroline are on sale now for $40. Space is limited, so attendees are encouraged to purchase their tickets early. The ticket includes show admission and is non-refundable.