Stafford County Public Schools announces the Third Annual Community Health and Wellness Fair on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Colonial Forge High School. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and welcomes the Stafford community, students, staff, and families. Entry is free, with a suggested canned food donation to benefit those in need through S.E.R.V.E.

This year’s fair introduces the Polar Pals Fun Run for elementary students at 10:15 a.m., with a route around the high school. The Polar Crew welcomes participants at 10 a.m.; hot chocolate is available after the run. Registration is open for those eager to join.

Attendees can enjoy activities, including giveaways, school nutrition tastings, health screenings, life-saving technique demonstrations, and interactions with local organizations and businesses. The Fair emphasizes Stafford Schools’ eight wellness areas: Occupational, Physical, Emotional, Social, Spiritual, Intellectual, Financial, and Environmental. The goal is to inspire healthy living, empower the community, and foster overall family wellness, according to the school division.

Organizations and businesses interested in participating can contact [email protected] or call 540-658-6619.

S.E.R.V.E. stands for “Stafford Emergency Relief through Volunteer Efforts.” It is an organization focused on providing emergency relief and assistance to those in need through volunteer efforts.

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