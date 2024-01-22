Gainesville Middle School 7th grader wins publishing contest

Each year, the iWRITE literacy organization organizes a publishing contest for young writers and illustrators in grades three through 12.

This year, Anushka Misra, a seventh-grade student at Gainesville Middle School, emerged as one of the 125 winners chosen from across the globe.

Misra’s winning entry, “My First Win,” is set to be published in the 14th edition of “I Write Short Stories by Kids for Kids.” The narrative revolves around a girl who, despite not being the fastest swimmer on her team, experiences improvement over the summer and surpasses her own record. Through this journey, the girl learns that sports aren’t solely about winning or being the fastest but also about improvement and gaining life lessons, states a Prince William County Schools spokeswoman.

Since her preschool days, Misra has maintained a keen interest in researching and writing stories. She credits her success and passion for writing to her teachers in Prince William County Public Schools.

Over the years, she has honed her ability to express herself through writing, adopting new techniques to enhance her stories. Additionally, Misra has learned how to engage with an audience by participating in Gainesville Middle’s oratorical club.

This article aligns with our mission to deliver community-focused news and exclusive information you won’t find elsewhere. We appreciate your readership and value your membership. Thank you for being a part of our community.