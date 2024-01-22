Colgan administrator named 2024 outstanding assistant principal

On January 17, 2024, Karyn Riddle, Assistant Principal at Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School, was honored as the 2024 Outstanding Secondary School Assistant Principal of Virginia by the Virginia Association of Secondary School Principals (VASSP). According to a Prince William County Schools spokeswoman, a panel of school leaders, including principals and division superintendents, carefully selected Riddle for this prestigious recognition.

Riddle, a proud graduate of Osbourn Park High School, has dedicated 24 years to the education of students in Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS). Her journey began at Osbourn Park High, where she spent a decade teaching and served as the school’s assistant principal for four years. Subsequently, Riddle contributed eight years in the central office as a student management supervisor, specializing in leadership development. In 2018, she assumed the role of assistant principal at Colgan High.

Colgan Principal Dr. Tim Healey praised Riddle, describing her as a pivotal figure who skillfully combines classroom performance accountability with unwavering support for students. Under her strategic guidance, Colgan High witnessed significant improvements in mathematic SOL scores. Noteworthy achievements include a 17.6% increase in Algebra I scores, a 32% gain among Special Education students, a 34% improvement among English learners, a 32% progress among black students, and a 19% rise among Hispanic students.

VASSP Chief Executive Officer Dr. Randy Barrack emphasized the organization’s commitment to recognizing outstanding performance among middle and high school assistant principals across the state. He commended administrators like Karyn Riddle for their exemplary contributions to school administration.x

Established in 1906, VASSP is a statewide advocacy and outreach professional organization dedicated to school and assistant principals.

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