Castaways Theatre asks community for input on future productions

Castaways Theatre, a non-profit community theater organization, seeks input from its audience, actors, and directors to shape its future productions. The new artistic director, Harry Kantrovich, is taking steps to gauge preferences and diversify the theater’s offerings.

To widen and vary the audience scope, Castaways Theatre has initiated a survey to collect opinions from the community on the types of plays they would like to see in future productions. The goal is to ensure that the theater caters to diverse preferences.

The recent productions, including the stage adaptation of the award-winning 1985 film documentary “SHOAH” and the upcoming performance of “Heathers,” highlight Castaways Theatre’s commitment to presenting various theatrical experiences.

“SHOAH,” a condensed version of the original 9-hour film, delves into the inhumanity of the “Final Solution” during the World War II years of 1942-1944. The theater has hosted performances at the AJ Ferlazzo Building in Woodbridge, Va.

Castaways Theatre comprises individuals who contribute their time and effort to provide quality live theatre to the community. Castaways Theatre is affiliated with the Prince William Arts Council, Prince William Chamber of Commerce, NVTA (formerly the Northern Virginia Theatre Alliance), and WATCH (Washington Area Theatre Community Honors). Partial funding for their endeavors has been provided by Prince William County.

This article aligns with our mission to deliver community-focused news and exclusive information you won’t find elsewhere. We appreciate your readership and value your membership. Thank you for being a part of our community.