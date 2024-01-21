“Law enforcement officials and advocates are raising the alarm about what they believe to be the prevalence of human trafficking in Prince William County,” reports Ben Peters at Insidenova.com. “County and nonprofit leaders gathered Thursday night at Montclair Country Club to spread awareness at a forum hosted by the Prince William Committee of 100.”
Authorities sound alarm on human trafficking in Prince William County, emphasize need for increased awareness
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