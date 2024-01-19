Small plane lands on Loudoun County Parkway

[Photo: Virginia State Police] [Photo: Virginia State Police]

At 12:51 p.m. on Friday, January 19, 2024, the Virginia State Police received notification of a private aircraft’s emergency landing in Loudoun County. The incident involved a single-engine Cessna 208 Caravan touching down in the westbound lanes of Route 606/Loudoun County Parkway near Arcola Mills Drive.

According to Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller, remarkably, the pilot, identified as 27-year-old Ahmed Awais from Florida, skillfully executed the emergency landing without any collisions with vehicles. The only reported damage was to the guardrail on the right side of the Parkway.

Fortunately, neither the pilot, co-pilot, nor any of the five passengers on board, comprising four adults and a 15-year-old male, sustained injuries in the incident. Promptly, both the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have been notified, and an ongoing investigation is underway to determine the cause of the emergency landing.