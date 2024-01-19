Publisher’s Post: Thank you to our valued readers and members!

As we embrace the winter season and the snow-covered landscapes, I wanted to take a moment to express my sincere gratitude to every one of you who has been an integral part of Potomac Local News.

Your continued support has driven our commitment to delivering timely, relevant, engaging news about Prince William County, Stafford County, Manassas, Manassas Park, and Fredericksburg.

We’ve got some great features coming up for you next week!

Exclusive Interview with Manassas City Councilwoman Theresa Coates Ellis about the future of the city

Manassas City Councilwoman Theresa Coates Ellis will give us insights into the vision and plans of the city of 43,000 people.

The interview will take place as the City Council prepares for its retreat, where it will discuss broad policy issues.

Upcoming Town Hall Hosted by Woodbridge District Supervisor Margaret Franklin

We’ll cover an upcoming town hall hosted by Woodbridge District Supervisor Margaret Franklin.

We expect crime and public safety to be a talked-about issue

Explore Fredericksburg’s New Visitors Center: A Glimpse Inside

Discover the charm of Fredericksburg with our exclusive coverage of the city’s new visitors center, as Mike Salmon reports.

Stafford County Schools Funding Debate: Ongoing Coverage

Our commitment to comprehensive coverage continues with a focus on the Stafford County schools funding debate.

Caitlyn Meiser reports as the School Board and Board of Supervisors prepare for a joint meeting.

Support Local Journalism: Become a Member and Unlock Full Access

As we strive to deliver high-quality journalism, we invite you to consider becoming a member of Potomac Local News.

By doing so, you support independent journalism and gain full access to all our content. Stay informed, engaged, and connected with your community.

Exclusive Benefits for Business and Non-Profit Owners: Local Spotlight Membership

For business and non-profit owners, we offer the Local Spotlight membership, providing additional benefits to elevate your presence in the community.

Join us in fostering local connections and showcasing the contributions of our businesses and organizations.

Enjoy the Winter Wonderland!

Lastly, as we anticipate a snowy weekend, I encourage you to take a moment to enjoy the winter wonderland around us. Stay warm, stay safe, and cherish the season’s beauty.

Thank you once again for your unwavering support. Potomac Local News is a community-driven platform, and your involvement makes a significant difference.

Warm regards,

Uriah Kiser

Publisher

Potomac Local News