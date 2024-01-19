‘Jersey Boys’ hit the stage: A musical journey from streets to stardom



Stafford County’s Riverside Center for the Performing Arts is set to heat up even in the chilly winter weather as the “Jersey Boys” take center stage for their opening weekend.

Snow, ice, or wind won’t deter audiences from experiencing this award-winning musical’s phenomenal music, memorable characters, and captivating storytelling.

“Jersey Boys” chronicles the evolution of four blue-collar children who became one of the greatest success stories in pop music history – Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards and Olivier Awards, the show provides an intimate look behind the scenes at the 40-year friendship that propelled these young talents from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom.

The performances feature chart-topping hits like “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Dawn,” and “My Eyes Adored You.” These songs defined an era and earned The Four Seasons induction into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame.

Gian DiCostanzo takes on the role of “Frankie Valli,” the distinctive falsetto voice and frontman of The Four Seasons since 1960. Known for his powerful vocals, DiCostanzo brings Valli’s character to life, capturing the essence of the musical journey that defined a generation.

For those looking to make it a night out, Riverside Center offers a dinner and show package with prices as follows:

– Adult Dinner & Show: $82 (plus applicable taxes)

– Seniors (65+) Dinner & Show: $77 (plus applicable taxes)

– Children (3-17) Dinner & Show: $70 (plus applicable taxes)

Show-only options are also available:

– Adult Show Only: $65

– Seniors (65+) Show Only: $60

– Children (3-17) Show Only: $55

Be sure to note the $5 online processing fee per ticket.

The schedule accommodates various preferences, with Wednesday matinees featuring meal service and light fare offerings, Thursday through Saturday evenings offering dinner service, and Sunday matinees presenting a delightful meal service before the performance.

Wednesday Matinees:

– 11:30am-12:45pm: Meal Service & Light Fare Offerings

– 12:45pm: Show Only Arrival

– 1:30pm: Performance Start

Thurs. – Sat. Evenings:

– 5:30pm-6:45pm: Meal Service & Light Fare Offerings

– 6:45pm: Show Only Arrival

– 7:30pm: Performance Start

Sunday Matinees:

– 1:00pm-2:15pm: Meal Service & Light Fare Offerings

– 2:15pm: Show Only Arrival

– 3:00pm: Performance Start

The Riverside Center for the Performing Arts sits at 95 Riverside Parkway in Stafford County, just off Route 17 and Interstate 95.